U.S. Army Veteran Harold Ray Fisher, 68, of Ardmore, passed away on May 7, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in Oklahoma City with family by his side.

Harold grew up in Ardmore and graduated from Ardmore High School. He attended East Central University in Ada, Okla. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1972 and served until 1974.

Harold loved to fish and would talk to anyone about the best fishing holes. He was an avid golfer and spent his high school summers working at Dornick Hills Country Club.

In addition to his outdoor skills, Harold was a music encyclopedia. Despite his fondness for YouTube, his favorite way to listen to music remained vinyl albums on a turntable. His musical library was matched only by his collection of books.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton Avery Fisher and Retta (West) Fisher.

He is survived by Linda Fisher, of the home, his beloved daughter Katy, her husband Brantley, and his adored granddaughter Tilly, of Oklahoma City. His sisters, Rita Ingram and her husband Frank, and their two daughters, Jennifer Soelberg and Karly Ingram, of Ardmore. Ann Harrison and special nephew Jeremy, of Ardmore. Jan Hannabass of Lawton, and her daughter Courtney. Terra Ross and her husband Gary, of Gene Autry. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and nephews, and friends he considered family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans organizations or the Sierra Club.