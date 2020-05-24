Private family services for Bobby Dale McMillin, 84, of Marietta, will be in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta with Finley Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery in Marietta. Services have been entrusted to Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Born June 26, 1935 at Hobart, Okla., the son of Noah and Thelma (Vinson) McMillin, he died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Mercy Health Love County, Marietta.

A lifelong resident of Love County, Dale attended Enville and Marietta Schools, then worked at the Ardmore refinery and Post Office before a lengthy career as a building contract/owner of McMillin & Wife, Inc. His company built many homes and businesses in Southern Oklahoma, including the Bank of Love County and the Bank of Davis.

He was blessed with a mind for numbers and figures, proudly serving as a Bank of Love County Director for 13 years and later retiring from his own New State Loan finance company. In his later years, he enjoyed playing dominoes and cards with friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sister, June Chaney; mother of his children, Dolores McMillin; and wife, Sarah McMillin.

Survivors include siblings and spouses, Twana and C.A. Robinson of Enville, and Randy and Patty McMillin of Marietta; children and spouses, Ricky and Luann McMillin of Marietta, Vicky and Jack Miller of Overbrook, Kristi and Danny Frazier of Marietta, Brandon and Dana McMillin of Marietta, Barton and Melissa McMillin of Krum, Texas, and Bobby McMillin of Chicago; 11 grandchildren, Nic McMillin, Kaysen McMillin, Cody Miller, Mackenzie Miller Gores, Ky Frazier, Kelsi Frazier Thompson, Courtlan Thompson, Noah McMillin, Seth McMillin, Trent McMillin and Macy McMillin; and eight great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are his sons and grandsons.

The family encourages any memorial contributions to be made to the Love County Health Center Foundation or Cross Timbers Hospice.

Time of viewing for family and friends will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

