Wilson native, Larry Don "L.D." Mayton passed from life to life everlasting Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his rural Ardmore residence following an extended illness.

Son of the late Charley Z. Mayton and Lillie E. Baker Mayton Dumas, L.D. was born June 9, 1943 at Ardmore and lived in Wilson and this area all of his life.

A member of New Hope Free Will Baptist Church, L.D. was a graduate of Wilson High School, the class of 1961. He attended Murray State College and then Oklahoma State University where he received his B.S. degree in agriculture. During his working life L.D. had taught school at Lone Grove for ten years, worked at Vickers Refinery for five years and been a livestock feed salesman before working at Uniroyal and Michelin of North America Tire Manufacturing, retiring in 2004. L. D. was an accomplished welder and his talents were sought after by many. A kind and gentle person, L.D. enjoyed going to the lake, and especially spending time with family and friends.

L.D. married the love of his life, Deborah Colleen Davoult, June 10, 1989 at Ardmore. They would have celebrated their thirty-first wedding anniversary this year.

In addition to his parents, L.D. was preceded in death by a brother, Chuck Mayton, step-father, F. A. Dumas and his mother-in-law, Syble Davoult.

Survivors that will forever cherish precious memories include his beloved wife, Debbie Mayton; his daughter, Melodie Pardue and husband, J.P.; sons, Jasyn Norton and wife, Samantha and Josh Norton and wife, Courtney; granddaughters, Shyla Ryan, Lisa VanAmdurgh, Dru Norton, and Grace Norton; great grandson, Hudson Evans; half sisters, Treva Smith, Shirley Teel and husband, Mark; half brothers, Meril Emerson, wife Brenda and Thomas Emerson; sister-in-law, Karyn Ralls and husband, Rod; his nephew, Dierk Smith; other extended family and many friends. L.D. Mayton will be missed but not forgotten.

Rev. David Gardner will conduct private family graveside services Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Bomar Point Cemetery. Viewing will begin Sunday, May 17th at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to Cross Timbers Hospice.