HEALDTON — Funeral services for Jesse Joe Brooks, 44, of Healdton were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Alexander Gray Chapel of Healdton with Rev. Dan Stewart officiating. Family visitation was scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton, 65 Golf Course Rd. Interment followed at Dixie Cemetery north of Ringling. A recording of the Chapel ceremony is available on Alexander Gray Funeral Home Facebook page.

Jesse was born, the second child and only son to the Mr. Joe Wayne Brooks and Mrs. Jackie Lynn (Roberts) Brooks on July 11, 1975 at Ardmore. He departed this life Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Healdton.

Jesse was raised in this area graduating from Ringling High School. During his high school years he also attended classes at the Southern Oklahoma Technology Center of Ardmore. He was a proud member of the Chickasaw Nation, worked at many professions throughout his life, mostly being employed within the oil industry. He worked as a mechanic, a truck driver and had also remodeled homes.

Jesse always enjoyed working with his hands whether it was tinkering with cars, wood working, drawing, or numerous other things. He also loved to fish, listen to music, and gather with his friends and family. You could often find Jesse playing his guitar.

Jesse was a loving father, brother, son, uncle and a friend to many. He believed the world revolved around his granddaughters and he would move mountains for the people he loved if he could. Even with his weak heart, he always loved strong. Jesse will be missed by so many and may he finally have peace...

Jesse Joe was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jesse Carl and Rennye LouElla Brooks; maternal grandparents, Jack D. and Willie Fern Roberts; uncle, David Wesley Roberts, and a cousin, Tiffani Joy Mashore.

Survivors include Lori Sanchez of the home; daughters, Jesseca Jackson and Davyanna Gillum of Healdton; parents, Joe and Jackie Brooks of Lone Grove; three sisters, Amanda Lawson, Leslie Everitt and husband John of Ardmore and Nanci Newcomb and husband Shane of Sulphur; two granddaughters, Gracelee Jackson and JessLynn Gillum; three step daughters, Lauren, Emily and Monica Westervelt; many nieces, nephews and two great nieces and a great nephew.

Casket Bearers were Barney Staples, Ray Sam, Buzz Gaither, Jeremy Girty, Robert Kirkland and Wes Warrington.

Condolences may be sent online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.