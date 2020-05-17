Helen Isabel Hill, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Ardmore. Private graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park of Ardmore with Matt Benedick, Minister officiating.

Helen was born on March 2, 1931, in Stillwater, Okla., to Barrett Fellows and Virginia Wayne (Stanley) Fellows. She attended and graduated from Hugo High School and went on to attend Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater. Helen returned home to marry Harold Hill on Dec. 25, 1949, at Hugo, Okla. The couple lived in Hugo for a year and then moved to Borger, Texas, for Harold’s work. The company transferred Harold to Perryton, Texas, where Helen worked for the Perryton School Tax Office until Harold was transferred to Healdton in 1979. After his retirement in 1982, the couple made their home Ardmore.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Barrett and Virginia Fellows, and two sisters: Marylynn Walpert and Beverly Kirby.

Helen is survived by her husband, Harold Hill, of the home, two sons: Barry Hill and wife, Lana, of Burns Flat, Okla., and Scott Hill and wife, Becky, of Ardmore, six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren with one on the way, and sister, Linda Thomas and husband, Tommy, of Texarkana, Texas.

