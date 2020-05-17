Gerri Gray, 74, of Mannsville, Okla., passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home in Mannsville. She was born on Nov. 30, 1945 in Ardmore to the late Frank Barnes and Ruth Pauline Weems Barnes. Gerri was raised in Mannsville where she graduated from Mannsville High School in 1964. She married Charles Edwin Gray on March 28, 1964 in Willis, Okla., and he preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2017. Gerri lived a short while in Oklahoma City, before moving back to Mannsville in 1969. She worked at Citizens Bank in Ardmore and retired in 2012 after 24 years. Gerri was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mannsville and she enjoyed reading, telling jokes, and watching the Hallmark Channel. She also enjoyed going to the races and loved her grandchildren. Gerri’s grandchildren nicknamed her Precious.

She is survived by: Son Charlie Gray and wife Drema, Mannsville. Grandchildren Derek Gray and Vanessa Hill, Mannsville, Dara Wesberry and husband Les, Durant. Great-grandchildren Dierks and Charlee Gray, Laeklyn Wesberry. Sister Judy Knox and husband Gary, Ardmore.

Gerri was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers: Jackie and Jimmy Barnes.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 17 at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Okla., from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a family hour from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Mannsville. Kevin Russell will officiate the service. Interment will be at the Lone Cedar Cemetery, Mannsville. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.

Casket Bearers: Danny Gray, Duston Gray, Brandon Cargal, Brent Cargal, Jordan Polski, Travis Shields.