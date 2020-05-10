David James Tolbert was born Aug. 5, 1979, in Oklahoma City, to David Tolbert and Dalisey (Daniels) Tolbert. He passed from this life on April 28, 2020 in Ardmore at the age of 40.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dalisey and J.C. Moore and David Tolbert, grandfather; John Daniels and his great grandparents. David is survived by his children Kobe, Jacob, Izabella; brother Joshua Tolbert, and wife Brittany; grandmother Louise Daniels, grandmother Jane Daniels; Aunts and Uncles Dorsanne Stark and husband Jim, Uncle Aaron Daniels, aunt Toni Daniels; numerous cousins and friends.

He was highly involved in assisting people struggling with substance abuse and worked for the City of Ardmore's Drug Court. David volunteered throughout the community and was an instrumental member of the First United Methodist Church of Ardmore's Celebrate Recovery program. He was a highly valued and active member of the Christian faith.

Services pending In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the First United Methodist Church, 501 West Main Street, Ardmore OK 73401 for Celebrate Recovery.

Online condolences may be made at https://www.craddockfuneralhome.com.