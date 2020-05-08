Wanda Kay Mays Clouatre passed away on May 1, 2020 in Albuquerque, N.M. Viewing will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020. A memorial will be held at a later date.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1954 in Ardmore to Walter Doyle and Maurine Mitchell Mays. Wanda was a 1972 graduate of Plainview High School. She worked as a bookkeeper and in the medical field for many years. On Dec. 31, 2006, Wanda married Stephen Paul Clouatre in White Oaks, N.M. They lived in nearby Carrizozo for several years and then moved to Albuquerque.

Wanda enjoyed traveling, shopping and visiting with loved ones. She cherished her friends Bob and Marge Cranston, Pastor Hayden and Cheryl Smith, and her church family at The First Baptist Church in Carrizozo.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, David Jackson, Stephen Clouatre and her son, Garret Mays.

She is survived by her sister, Mary and Mark Cunningham of Ardmore, brothers: Wayne and Glenda Mays of Freeman, S.D., and Mike and Jayne Mays of Calvin, Okla. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oklahoma Baptist Children's Home in Madill in memory of Garret Mays.

Condolences may be left at https://www.griffinhillcrest.com.