Virginia Mae Ferguson passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Corsicana, Texas. Private graveside services were held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Virginia was born in Berwyn, Okla., on Sept. 1, 1926, to Umphrey Warner and Ida Mae (Shields) Warner. Virginia married William Ferguson on July 25, 1968, in Clinton, Ill. She and her husband moved to Ardmore in 1972 after his retirement and they have been long time members of the Tabernacle Church of Marietta.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Ferguson; son, Larry Sliger and step-son, Denny Ferguson.

Virginia is survived by her children; Sonny Armintrout of Temple, Texas; Betty Sue Sliger, of Couer d'Alene, Idaho; step-daughter, Sue Trosper, of Marietta; one sister, Trish Warner, of Corsicana, Texas; ten grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

