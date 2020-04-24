Lone Grove resident, Madison LeeAnn Porter, 19, passed away at her Lone Grove residence April 20, 2020. The daughter of Mitchell Ray and Barbara D'Ann Thomas Porter, Madison was born July 13, 2000 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

After the family moved to Ardmore, Madison attended Lone Grove schools. She was one of the football managers and was a graduating member of the Class of 2019. She attended Murray State College and was working for Henry Roberts Express Pharmacy as a typist.

Madison had a fierce personality and an adventurous spirit. She loved to be with her family and friends, travel and just be on the go somewhere. She also was an artist, having her work displayed at the Goddard Center in Ardmore, and being chosen as one of 20 pieces from around the state to be auctioned at the State Fair of Oklahoma.

Madison is survived by her parents, twin brother Mitchell Porter and niece Madison Thomas of the home, brothers, Eric Thomas and wife Kayla of Etna Green, Ind.; Mike Porter and wife Mary of Warsaw, Ind.; sister Beth Vaden and husband Charles of Silver Lake, Ind.; niece Halie Fancil of North Manchester, Ind.; nephew Michael Young of Warsaw; nephew Gray Porter of Warsaw; and God son, Jayden Pickens. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Larry and Carol Thomas, and Elige and Shirley Porter.

A gathering of Remembrance for Madison will be held on Saturday, April 25, once from 1 to 3 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m., then Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, 2118 South Commerce, Ardmore, OK 73401.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials be made in honor of Madison to a scholarship fund, for future students, set up at First National Bank, 405 West Main, Ardmore, OK. 73401, in Barbara Porter's name. Donations may also be dropped off at Henry Roberts Express Pharmacy, 1316 12th Avenue NW Ardmore, OK 73401.

Cremation-With-Care was provided by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, where words of comfort to Madison's family may be sent online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.