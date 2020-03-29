LONE GROVE — Jacky Rae Searcy, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Ardmore at the age of 69.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April, 1, 2020 at the Lone Grove Cemetery, with Rev. JR Townley officiating. All arrangements have been entrusted to the Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.

Jacky was born Wednesday, Feb. 14, 1951 in Lawton, to Jacky Rae and Maxine "Tootie" (Price) VanDyke. She graduated from Marlow High School and had lived in Lone Grove since 1987 previously living in the Stephens County area. Jacky married the love of her life, Danny Searcy Sr. in Bray on May 29, 1969; they were married for 50 wonderful years before her passing. Jacky working as a florist for more than 10 years in Ardmore at Searcy Flowers. She enjoyed traveling, going to the casino, and playing bingo. Jacky loved chasing her grandchildren to all their school functions and just spending time with her family. She enjoyed putting a smile on everyone's face by sending funny messages on Facebook Messenger. Jacky loved her animals, Pupcake and Kitty.

Survivors include her husband, Danny Searcy, Sr. of the home, a son, Danny Searcy, Jr. of Ardmore, two daughters, Moli Mankin and husband Anthony of Ardmore, April Davis and husband Jackie of Lone Grove, 10 grandchildren, Devon, Blaine, Ryan, Reece, Ryley, Emma, Ella, Alexis, Zachary, and Trent, and two great-grandchildren, Piper and Journe. She is also survived by her parents, Jack and Maxine "Tootie" VanDyke of Meridian, a brother, Nick VanDyke of Meridian, a sister, Dawn Vest of Meridian, as well as several nieces and nephews, and a host of great friends.

Jacky was preceded in death by a brother, Max VanDyke.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Online condolences may be made to www.CallawaySmithCobb.com.