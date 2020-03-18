Charion Roberts was born in Wichita, Kan., on Nov. 27, 1944 to William Marvin and Christine Mae (Holt) Cross. She passed this life on March 15, 2020 in Ardmore. She and Perry Talley had been together for 43 years. She graduated from Dickson High School. Early in life she had worked as a bookkeeper.

She is survived by her partner, Perry Talley of the home; daughters, Christle Roberts, Lisa Bural of Lone Grove; son, Craig Roberts of Lone Grove; grandson, Christopher Lee Roberts of Ardmore.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and son Cory Roberts in 1996.

Her family plans on having a private family service at a later date.