Herman Wesley “Cooney” Watkins, age 87, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020, in Ardmore. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Provence Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ora Mae Watkins, two sisters: Peggy Holley and Alice Gentry. Five brothers: Buddy Watkins, Odell Watkins, Neal Watkins, John Watkins and Haskell Watkins.

Wesley is survived by son, Manuel “Buddy” Watkins, and wife, Ann, daughter, Shelly Watkins, grandchildren; Manuel Watkins and wife, Velena, and Amanda Watkins, and two great-grandchildren; Trevor Witt, and Jasmine Witt.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

