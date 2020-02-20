Judy (Glover) Faulkner, age 70, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, of Marietta, in McKinney, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest with Pastor Bobby Freeman officiating, Interment to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Judy was born on June 3, 1949, to Thomas E. Glover, Jr. and Carolyn (Carter) Glover.

She married Marvin L. “Pee Wee” Faulkner, on Dec. 10, 1964, in Gainesville, Texas. They lived in Ardmore and moved to Marietta in 1984. She went to work at Halliburton in Davis, and after it closed, she took a position with Uniroyal Tire Company where she worked for 25 years until her retirement. Judy will be remembered for her devotion to family and would care for them in their final hour of need. She loved to crochet, sew, and cook for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Marvin Faulkner, brothers, Gary Lynn Glover, Leon Glover and Clarence Jacobs, and sister, La Verne Freeman.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Robin Howard and husband, Mike of Marietta, Roberta Dyer and husband, Doug of Fairview, Texas, and Rhonda Howard and husband, Jackie of Marietta. Ten grandchildren; Patrick Denson, and wife, Melanie of Howe, Texas, Cody Denson and wife, Brandy of Sherman, Texas, Chasidey Howard of Marietta, Michelle Woods, and husband, Jacob of Ardmore, April Ahrens and husband, Nick of The Colony, Texas, Katy Zuch of Fairview, Cody Dyer of Dallas, Jack Howard, Rusty Howard and Heather Howard, all of Marietta, and one sister, Charlotte Pelton of Madill.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Jon Faulkner, Chris Faulkner, Coleton Faulkner, Thomas Wyatt, Mitch Simmons, Ricky Dobbs and Mike Simmons. Honorary pallbearer will be Richard Pelton.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

