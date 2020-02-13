RATLIFF CITY – Funeral Services for Corbin Don George, 25 of Ratliff City are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Ratliff City Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Johnston officiating. Interment will follow to Graham Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ratliff City.

Corbin was born on March 7, 1994 in Ardmore, to Mrs. Ronda Sue Perkins and Mr. Kenny Perkins. He departed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Ratliff City.

Corbin was raised in Fox attending school there. He worked for numerous oilfield companies in the area most recently for HWH Drilling CO. Corbin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mechanic work. He especially loved being a daddy to Ryder Don and was looking forward to meeting his son on the way, Tucker James

Preceding him in death is his nephew, Grayson Perkins; paternal grandfather, Kenneth Perkins and maternal grandfather, Ronald Roberts.

Corbin is survived by his parents, Ronda and Kenny Perkins of Fox, sons, Ryder Don of Wilson and Tucker James of Ratliff City; fiancé, Bailey Lennon of Ratliff City; brothers, Kalob King of Ratliff City and Kenny Perkins II and Cassie of Graham; sister, Crystin George of Fox; maternal grandmother, Susan Wells of Ardmore; paternal grandmother, Joan Sheker of Oklahoma City; nieces, Kaylin King and Teagan Teel of Fox; and by a host of other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Kalob King, Kenny Perkins II, Austin Wigley, Tyler Hickman, Terry Jim and Bradley Jim.

Honorary bearers will be Paul Lennon, Charlie Johnson, Gavin Lennon and Cody Bench.

