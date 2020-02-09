Starriett Bennett Watkins (72), of Waurika, passed from this life Feb. 6, 2020. He was born July 29, 1947, in Courtney, Okla., to Luie B. and Edith (Davis) Watkins. He graduated from Ringling High School in 1966, and married Carolyn Dale Sims Sept. 24, 1966. They were married 53 years. To their union were born two sons, Starriett Bennett Watkins and Jarriett Dale Watkins. Nothing was more important to "Pa" than his faith in God and his family. He worked a variety of jobs, starting his own construction business and ending with Star W Trackhoe and Dozer Services. He also enjoyed rodeoing in his younger days but that ended in 1975.

Starriett was a stubborn, loving, God-fearing man who valued family above all. He was a hard worker who loved life on his farm with his horses and cows but most of all he loved his wife Carolyn more than anything. She was his light and joy, the angel of his life. He loved watching his grandkids play sports and loved his Colorado family vacations. Spending time with his sons and grandkids gave him such joy. Most mornings you could find him at the coffee shop catching up on current events with his coffee shop buddies. He also loved just getting on his bike, grabbing Granny, and leaving on the open road for long weekends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: his wife Carolyn (Sims) Watkins, of the home in Waurika; his sons Starriett Bennett Watkins and his wife Samantha, and grandchildren Justin Watkins, Starriett Shane Watkins, Alysia and Heith Fikes and daughter Laikynn Fikes, all of Port Lavaca, Texas, and Karen and Billy Leonard and their daughter, Londyn Leonard, of Sweeny,Texas, and Jarriett Watkins and Porscha Wood and grandchildren Gabriel Watkins of Stillwater, Jarriett Jordan Watkins, Mason Johnson and wife Alexis of Waurika, Gage Johnson and wife Dani of Waurika, Texas, Ayden Lopez, Trinity Lopez; his brother Stanley Watkins and his wife Carolyn of Ringling; his aunt and second mother Lawana Forsyth of Wilson; and his cousin and other brother Ben Forsyth of Wilson.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Hastings Baptist Church in Hastings, Okla., with Charles McConnell officiating. Burial will be in the Petersburg Cemetery in the Petersburg Community at approximately 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. with family receiving visitors from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dudley Chapel in Waurika. Services under the direction of Dudley Funeral Homes. Memorials to Waurika Volunteer Fire Department.