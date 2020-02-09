WILSON – Johnny Lee Hartman, age 74, retired electrician, departed this life on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Mercy Memorial Health Center in Ardmore. Funeral Services are scheduled 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the River of Life Pentecostal Church in Wilson with Rev. Spence McConnell. Interment will follow at the Leon Cemetery in Leon. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Johnny was born on April 7, 1945 in Leon, to the late Mr. Charlie D. Hartman and Mrs. Carrie (Tom) Hartman. He attended Leon School and graduated with Class 1964. He had resided in Wilson for over 40 years.

Johnny was a kind person and never met a stranger. He always had a story to tell and could pull the best pranks on people. Johnny enjoyed visiting with his family and friends. Some of his favorite time was spent camping and hunting. He had even gone hunting with his hounds this past Thursday. Johnny met Patty Howell 19 years ago and they had lived together as significant others and best friends since then. He was an avid baseball fan and player even at 64-years-old he was pitching no hitters at Regional Ball Park.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Johnny Lee “Punk” Hartman Jr.; brother, Roy Wayne Hartman and sisters, Marie Sparks, Mary Haymes, Lula Mae Taylor, and a infant sister Brenda Lou Hartman; granddaughter, Autumn Nicole Trusty.

Mr. Hartman leaves to cherish his memory to his significant other and best friend, Pattie Howell Hartman of the home; daughters, Paula Sears and husband John of Healdton; Readona Edwards and husband Otis of Graham; son, Johnny Kevin Hartman of Marietta; Joe Howell and wife Shae of Ardmore, Larry Edwards of Lone Grove, Blaine Howell and wife Norma of Ardmore; special nephew, Dakota Meyers of the home; brothers, Sonny Hartman of Leon, Larry Hartman and wife Teresa of Leon, Vera Lebrock and spouse Dale Jones of Lone Grove; 4 special brothers-in-law Dan McClain, Dave McClain, W.A. McClain, Billy Risenhoover; special friends, Bill McMillen, and Derick Gray; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; Many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Serving as casket bearers will be Jesse Stephens, Donnie Reed, Daniel Cook, J.B. Myers, Michael White, and Zane Gray.

Honorary casket bearers will be Tammy Cornish, Misty Dollar, Rhonda Hartman, Kerie Behrens, Shannon Stevens, Lacy King Cox and Dakota Meyers.

Family visitation is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

