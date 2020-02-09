Ira Joe Williams, age 97, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, in Ardmore. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Joe was born on July 19, 1922, in Bryan County, Okla., to John and Addie (Nolen) Williams. Rev. Roberts married Joe and Jewell on Jan. 31, 1942, in Wynnewood. They moved to Ardmore in 1966 and were married for 64 years.

Joe worked for Bacon Transport in Ardmore, for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting with his boys and camping with his family. He enjoyed watching country music and dancing with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, four brothers, six sisters, one son, Bobbie Williams of Ardmore, and one great-grandson, Cory David Wright.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Rita Logan, and husband, Darell of Pauls Valley, son, Dariel Williams, and wife, Barbara of Duncan, and daughter, Judy Sanders and husband, Doug of Ardmore, two daughter-in-laws, Susan Williams of Oklahoma City, and Mary Cooper of Ardmore. Grandchildren; Carl Williams, Theresa Ellis, Bobby Jean Wright, Bobby Williams, Brenda Martin, Mandy Chapman, Allen Logan, Kellie Barks, Daryl Williams, Misty Blanton, Keith Williams, Kerrie Allen and Craig Sanders. Several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Lakeland Manor and Hospice for the great care.

