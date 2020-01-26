Morgan Dean Ashworth — a pastor to thousands, a mentor to hundreds, a father to three, a husband to one, but a friend to everyone — died peacefully in his sleep Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, after an 18 month battle with ALS. Morgan was born May 12, 1944, in Robert Lee, Texas to Fred and Eva Ashworth. Morgan was a lifelong Christian and loved his savior until the time of his death. He was happiest around his family and friends and was known for building relationships wherever he went.

Educated at Robert Lee High School, Howard Payne University, and the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, he was wise beyond all his years of education, and people from all ages and background of life sought and benefited from his counsel and wisdom. As a member of the US Army, Morgan had the opportunity to serve his fellow countrymen as a Chaplain in the US Army and the Oklahoma National Guard, achieving and retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel (LTC). Morgan served at the Murrah building during the federal building bombing and for a year in Germany during the Global War on Terror. Morgan's military service spanned from Korea in 1964 until he retired with full honors in 2005. Morgan surrendered to the ministry in 1971 and served as a full-time pastor until his final retirement in 2018 after being diagnosed with ALS. Morgan was the quintessential selfless servant in every aspect of his life, always putting others before himself. He spent a full lifetime giving to humanity in every facet of his life. In short, Morgan's commitment to his Family, Soldiers, and community touched the lives of an unaccountable number.

Morgan was an avid homemade ice cream connoisseur, and his Butterfinger recipe is legendary throughout Texas and Oklahoma; he once stated that the manna given to the Israelites in the desert was actually ice cream, because it melted by midday, and was a gift from God.

Our loving father, husband, and grandfather was the absolute solid foundation of the Ashworth family, and it was just two years ago he comforted and assured us that his daughter, Tammy, was not suffering from cancer any longer and was in a better place with the Lord. Morgan was always quick to comfort, and his wisdom always made people feel joyful again. Morgan and his never stopping wit will always be missed, and his humor was unmatched. Morgan always kept a positive attitude and never took life too seriously, and he once even stated that the only fear he had of dying was of voting democrat.

In addition to his parents, Fred and Eva Ashworth, Morgan was preceded in death by two brothers, Fredrick and Douglas and his daughter, Tammy Rucker.

Morgan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy Ashworth, his brother, Larry and his wife, Jo, his two sons, Morgan, Jr. and his wife, Ali and Chris; his seven grandkids, Christopher, Shiloh, Deacon, Connor, Morgan, Logan and Gretchen; and three great-grandkids, Tayton, Malachi and Lily. Morgan will be missed beyond words and his memory will be cherished by his family always.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home, please come and share this time together.

Dr. Robert Wilson will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Services and Cremation-With-Care have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory.