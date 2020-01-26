Larry was born on June 29, 1945, to Lydia (Kaiser) Kerbs and Roland Kerbs in Goessel, Kan. He and his younger brother, Terry, spent their youth in Durham, Kan. At age 13 Larry went to live with his Uncle Jack and Aunt Treva upon the death of his mother. He spent his teenage years with his younger cousins Jackie, Gwen and Chris. In high school, Larry excelled as a basketball player for the Durham Hornets. In 1963 the Hornets won Kansas state high school basketball championship.

That success took him to play the sport at Dodge City Community College. He continued to be a leader on the court and the DCCC Conquistadors took home the 1964 National Junior College Championship. After completing his time in community college, Larry married Marie Killian and settled in Dodge City until 1998. The Kerbs had two children. Jeff, born in 1969 and Kristin, born in 1975. In the late 1970’s Larry began a long career in real estate. In the early 1980’s Larry founded a real estate company with Marie and worked as the broker of the agency until moving from Dodge City. He and Marie divorced in the early 1990’s but continued to work together at the agency for a number of years.

In 1998, Larry followed his passion for competing in Cutting Horse tournaments and moved to Ardmore. During his time as a Cutter, he won a number of competitions. Larry made the Ardmore and Lone Grove area his home until his passing. He continued his real estate career as both a sales agent and a broker through the end of his life

While living in Oklahoma Larry discovered a new passion his life, studying the Bible. He became a devout Christian as his love for scripture grew. Larry was active in the Baptist Church in Marietta and made the First Baptist Church in Ardmore his final church home.

In the final few years of his life, Larry battled a number of health issues including cancer and heart disease. His positive attitude, a strong will to survive and the loving support of friends and family helped him to live for a number of years.

The combination of those ailments caused his death on Dec. 30, 2019. Larry passed away at Mercy Hospital in Healdton. Larry was buried in Lone Grove in a small private ceremony for family and close friends shortly after his death.

A Memorial Service for the community will be held at 2 in the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in the chapel of the First Baptist Church of Ardmore. The service will be officiated by Worship Pastor, David Leu. All family, friends and business associates are invited to attend and share in the celebration his life. Larry requested no flowers for the service. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Larry was proceeded in death by both his parents and his Uncle Jack and Aunt Treva.

Larry is survived by his son, Jeff Kerbs of Bentonville, Ark. His daughter Kristin Sprott (Kevin) and their three sons Brandon, Derrick and Nathan of Spearville, Kan. His brother Terry Kerbs (Pam) of Knoxville, Tenn. His cousin Jackie Rector (Kelly) of Lawrence, Kan. His cousin Gwen Winter of Marion, Kan. His cousin Chris Nahirny (David) of Houston. He is also survived by his long time friend and companion, Martha Nors of Crawford, Texas.

