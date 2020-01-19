Services for Wilton Boyd Allen of Marietta, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Marietta, with Pastor Shane Norton officiating. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Wilton was born Feb. 3, 1927 in Atlee, Okla., to John and Louise (Brockriede) Allen. He passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Shawnee, at the age of 92.

Wilton was a Love County resident all his life. He married the love of his life Velma Almeta Barnes on Sept. 23, 1950 in Marietta. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2014. On March 12, 1952, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Wilton served two years during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged on March 2, 1954. For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal. Wilton was the owner/operator of Wilton Allen Garage in Marietta for many years. He then went to work for the City of Marietta, retiring after eleven years as the Assistant City Manager. Wilton was a man of the community. He was a volunteer fireman for 20 years, a member of the American Legion, he was the Chamber of Commerce Santa for 30 years and was a reserve bus driver for Marietta Schools. When he wasn’t working or volunteering, Wilton enjoyed woodworking and working with his sawmill. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church where he drove the church bus and enjoyed his Sunday school class. Wilton’s greatest enjoyment out of life was spending time at the lake with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, Wilton was also preceded in death by a sister, Marcena Wagoner; two brothers, Bill and Paul Allen; a sister-in-law, Alma Carlile; and a brother-in-law, J.W. Carlile.

Survivors include his son, Darwin Allen and wife Brenda of Comanche; sister, Vida Robertson; two brothers-in-law, Clarence Wagoner of Marietta, and Jim Barnes and wife Pearlene of Wilson; and eight nieces and four nephews.

Serving as pallbearers are Chris Cicio, Keith Barnes, Alan Barnes, Rod Shankles, Jake Barnes, and Sean Barnes. Honorary bearers are Clarence Wagoner, Jim Barnes, the Nursing Staff From Ardmore Veteran’s Center.

The family suggests any memorial contributions to be made to Gideon’s International.

