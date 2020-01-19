Harry Dean Marris, Sr., age 69, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest with The Reverend Vincent Baptiste officiating. Interment to follow in McAlister Cemetery.

Harry was born in Lawton on March 30, 1950, to Leonard Marris and Florene (Jefferson) Marris. He attended and graduated from Plainview Schools Class of 1968. He went on to attend Haskell College in Lawrence, Kansas. Where he met Delores June “Dee” Samuels and they were later married on Jan. 17, 1970, at Ardmore. Harry and Dee were one of the first couples to enlist in the United States Air Force Reserve together and both received honorable discharges when they left the service. In 1974, they moved their family to Ardmore. He worked for Coca Cola distribution company at that time and then for B.L. Owens Furniture Store in their shipping and receiving department. Harry was also a Dorm Manager at Carter Seminary until he became a truck driver as a over the road long haul driver. Most recently he worked for Titan Security as a guard. He loved to take care of his puppies. He was a member of Southwest Baptist church of Ardmore. Being with his grandchildren and family was most the important thing to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Dwight Marris, and infant daughter, baby girl Marris, brothers: Darrell Marris, Roger Marris, Jonathan Marris, and an infant brother. sisters; Priscilla Nan Marris and Lisa Christine Marris.

Harry is survived by his son, Harry Dean Marris Jr., and daughter, Gwen Gray, and husband, Chris of Overbrook. Two granddaughters: Madie Gray of Ada and Jessie Gray of Overbrook. Nine siblings; Arlie Marris and wife, Jackie, Tony Marris, Lani Marris, Phil Marris and wife, Mary, Tammy Marris, Wendell Marris and wife, Lawanda, Kendell Marris and wife, Cassandra, Stefanie Brown and husband, Edward Jr., and Latitsha Royal. Numerous nieces and nephews and a host of family.

Serving as Pallbearers will be: Greg Marris, Joe Dean Davis, Tony Marris, Corey Green, Cameron Marris and Tim Miles.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.