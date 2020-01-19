Donald Edward Black, 92, died Thursday, Jan. 16 at home. He was born on Dec. 1, 1927, to Vauda and Garnett Black in Lawton. He graduated from Ada High School in 1945. After high school, he joined the Navy and was stationed in Pearl Harbor working as a shell handler on 8’’ battle guns and later as a meteorologist. When he returned to civilian life, he held various jobs utilizing his Navy training such as working with a seismic crew and deciphering military meteorological information for the weather broadcast for the local TV station, KTEN. He attended East Central University and worked as a printer at the Ada Evening News and Ada Times Democrat.

While working at the Ada Times Democrat, he met Bettie Flanagan, and in 1952 they were married. They had two children that they raised in Ada. They attended the First United Methodist Church of Ada where he served on the Finance and Education Committees and served as Chairman of the Trustees.

In 1983, Donald and Bettie moved to Ardmore when he and his son purchased Sprekelmeyer Printing. Donald was very active in civic engagement and served on the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Board, was a Past President and Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary Club International, Ardmore Chapter, and was a member of the Finance Committee and Past Chairman of the staff Parish Relations Committee, First United Methodist Church of Ardmore.

Throughout his life, Donald enjoyed riding motorcycles and bicycles. He and his children rode dirt bikes every weekend when his children were teenagers. In his 40s and 50s, Donald loved touring the country on Gold Wing motorcycles with Bettie. Later in life, he completed many bicycle races with his grandsons, and he helped begin the Red River Roadkill Rally through the Ardmore Main Street Board.

He is survived by two children, Don Black Jr. and Karen Black, both of Ardmore; a brother, Wayne Black of Edmond; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Black, Jerrad Black, Jason Humphrey, George Logan, Jake Logan, and Mark Whitman.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Ardmore with Rev David Daniel officiating. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Ada.

A visitation for family and friends will be Monday evening from 6–7 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.