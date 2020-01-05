Services for Claudine Monkres of Thackerville, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the Thackerville Community Church, with Bro. Murray McMurray officiating. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Claudine was born Aug. 29, 1930 in Thackerville to V.C. “Bud” and Mary Ann (Suggs) Powell. She passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Lake Country Nursing Center in Marietta at the age of 89.

Claudine spent most of her life in Thackerville. She graduated from Thackerville High School. She married Herman Monkres on Nov. 17, 1950 in Cooke County, Texas. He preceded her in death on Nov. 30, 1994. They lived in Anton, Texas and Colorado Springs, Colo., before moving back to Thackerville. Claudine loved reading her bible, fishing, sewing, and most of all spending time with her family. She was a member of the Thackerville Church of Christ.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by three sisters, Velma Trivelpiece, Elleene Jones, and Joyce Varner; and a brother, A.L. Powell.

Survivors include her son, Steven Monkres and wife Debra of Paris, Texas; two brothers, Nelson “Dude” Powell of Marietta, and Buddy Powell and wife Niki of Thackerville; two sisters, Ann Faulkenberry of Marietta, and Carolyn Ryan and husband Mike of Plano, Texas; and four grandchildren, Sarah, Shelbie, Samantha, and Peyton.

Serving as pallbearers are Coleman, Krause, Jonathan Powell, Dale Faulkenberry, Tim Powell, Randy Monkres, and Rick Monkres.

Family suggests any memorial contributions to be made to Thackerville Community Church, PO Box 132, Thackeville, OK 73459.

Time for visitation for family and friends will be Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.