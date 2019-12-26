Ardmore

Wanda Anderson was born Jan. 1, 1937 to Amy (Jones) Loftis and Elredis Loftis. Services to celebrate her life will be at Macedonia Baptist Church, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Pastor, Rev. John Roberts, will officiate and her brother, Rev. Carl Loftis, will deliver the Eulogy. The interment will follow at Clearview Cemetery. Wanda transitioned to the other shore Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from her home, following an extended illness.

Wanda was a lifetime resident of Ardmore. She graduated from Ardmore Douglass High School in 1957. She excelled in Home Economics, cooking and sewing. She united with Macedonia Baptist Church during her youth and participated with every facet of the Church. Her various places of employment were Director of Macedonia Day Care Center, Gloria Ainsworth Day Care, Osteopathic Hospital, Big Five Head start, and volunteered at MLK Jr. Outreach Center where she retired in 1995. Wanda and Robert Anderson were married in July 1979. He preceded her in death March 18, 2007. Two children were born to this union.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her oldest daughter, Juanita McCarroll, a son, Ronald Murph, six brothers, Elredis Loftis Jr. Charles Loftis, Larry Loftis, Lenord Loftis, Richard Loftis, Thomas Loftis; three grandchildren, Volonta Anderson, Carmell Stoliby, and Kevontrae Anderson. She leaves to forever cherish her memories two daughters, Margaretta (Dwight) Rogers, and Monica (Timothy) Milo; two sons, Anorda (Vicki) Murph, Ricky (Glenda) Murph. three brothers, Carl Loftis, Kenneth Loftis, and Embry Loftis; three sisters, Nileph Jo Roberson, Nancy Pipkin, and Lagora Marshall; 23 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives, friends and acquaintances.

The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home Friday evening between 6 to 8 p.m. Grandchildren will serve as Flower Bearers and Pallbearers. Professional services are entrusted to the care of Kirk Funeral Home.