Memorial services for Jerry Patrick Shelley, Jr., 57, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, a the First Southern Baptist Church of Springer conducted by Pastor Bobby Freeman.

The son of Jerry Patrick Shelley, Sr. and Doris Gene Cook Shelley, Jerry was born at San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 28, 1962. Jerry moved to the Springer community from Texas. An auto mechanic, he and the former Roxie Nelson were married July 14, 1979 at Gainesville, Texas and had celebrated their fortieth wedding anniversary this year.

Jerry passed away at the local hospital in Ardmore, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

Jerry is survived by his wife Roxie Shelley of the home; sons, Bobby Shelley, and wife Heather, and Charles Shelley of Springer, and Steven Shelley, Ardmore; his mother, Doris Shelley and brother, Marshall Shelley, Sr., Lone Grove; grandchildren, Aishlene Shelley and Cooper Shelley, Ardmore; Katelynn Shelley, Tatum Jolly, Kayla Webb, Cadence Shelley, Cameron Shelley, Springer; great-grandchildren Jack Sanjuan, Ardmore and Turner Collins, Springer; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family. His father, Jerry Patrick Shelley, Sr., preceded him in death.

Cremation-With-Care was entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.