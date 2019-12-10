Graveside services for Vivian Lorine Bond of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Burneyville, Okla., will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in the Leon Cemetery, Leon, Okla., under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta. Officiating will be Wesley and Sandra Huggins.

Vivian was born Jan. 15, 1935, in Madill, to Loan W. Clark and Gladys (Stafford) Clark. She passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the age of 84 at her residence.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, Gerald Bond, Homer Minyard and Claude Huggins; one son, Jackie Minyard; one daughter, Mary Ann Minyard; three brothers, Jasper Clark, Thomas Elbie Clark and A.J. Clark; and one sister, Margaret Clark-Lambeth.

Vivian is survived by six sons, Wesley Huggins and wife Sandra, Darrell Huggins and wife Nora, Billy Minyard, Ronnie Minyard and wife Becky, Terry Minyard, and Gary Minyard; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Time of visitation for family and friends will be today from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at graveside.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com