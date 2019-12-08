Graveside services for Syble Hollar of Thackerville, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in New Resthaven Cemetery, Gainesville, Texas under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta. Officiating will be Dr. Terry Sparks with Rev. Harold Morton and Bro. Murray McMurray assisting.

Syble was born Aug. 17, 1930 in Love County, Oklahoma to Wadie Franklin Rains and Artie Fay Edwards. She passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the age of 89 at Lake Country Nursing Center, Marietta.

Syble spent most of her life in Love County. She attended Thackerville School. She married James Monroe Hollar on Sept. 6, 1947 in Cooke County, Texas. He preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2006. Syble was a nursing home worker in Gainesville, Texas and also worked at Marietta Sportswear as a seamstress. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and playing dominoes with her friends at the R.S.V.P. Syble was the church pianist at Victory Chapel before it merged with Thackerville Community Church. She loved Jesus.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, M.C. Rains, Russell Rains, and Jerry Rains; and two sisters, Virginia Teague and Jane Lake.

Survived by two sons, James A. “Tony” Hollar and wife Sandra of Ardmore, and John T. Hollar and wife Ann of Durant; two brothers, James Franklin “Snookie” Rains and wife Helen of Thackerville, and Jesse Wayne Rains of Thackerville; one sister, Judy Ann Elliott and husband Ray of Marietta; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as casket bearers are Todd Hollar, Trey Hollar, Eric Hollar, Brandon Hollar, Jennifer Miller, and Sara T. Losh. Honorary bearers are David West, Wayne Hollar, Ronnie Voyles, Gary Buckaloo, Ralph Buckaloo, and Bo Buckaloo.

Time of visitation for family and friends will be Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

