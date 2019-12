DEATHS

Leon

Vivian Lorine Bond, 84, Fort Worth, Texas, homemaker. Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Leon Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Sulphur

Charles Albert Bishop, 75, died Dec. 3, 2019. Services are 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Chapel of Sulphur Veteran Center. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery. (DeArman)

Daniel Medina Perez, 82, died Dec. 4, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sulphur. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery. (DeArman)

Michael Allen Sweeten, 63, died Nov. 28, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sulphur. (DeArman)

Wilson

Debra Ann Shaw, 64, of Healdton, homemaker, died Dec. 2, 2019. No services scheduled. (Alexander Gray - Wilson)