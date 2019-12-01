Joy Bridges

Joy Bridges, 71, died Nov. 12. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at NoLimits Church of Owasso.

John Jackson II

John Albert Jackson II, 66, of Bartlesville died Monday. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Ochelata Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

James Mehl

James Lawrence Mehl, 79, of Fairland, Okla. died Sunday. Visitation will be Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Wann Community Center with interment to follow at Wann Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Allan Bunge

Allen Jack Bunge, 82, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at East Cross United Methodist Church directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Betty Keller

Betty Keller, 92, of Mounds, died Thursday. Service arrangements will be announced by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.