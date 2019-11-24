LONE GROVE — Home Going services for Mrs. Sherry Charleen (Cosper) Atchley, 72, of Wilson, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday Nov. 25, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Lone Grove with Rev. Bill Black officiating. Interment will follow at Keller Cemetery in Wilson. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Sherry was born on Jan. 29, 1947, at Oklahoma City to the late Mr. Charles Cosper and Mrs. Colleen (Hopkins) Cosper. She departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at a healthcare facility in Grapevine, Texas.

Sherry was raised at Midwest City graduating from there in 1965. She married Mr. Larry Atchley on Dec. 21, 1965 at the Midwest City First Baptist Church. Sherry graduated from North Texas University in 1985 with a degree in computer sciences. During her college years she served within the cooperative study program for IBM and after graduation gained employment with General Dynamics. Her I.T. department later became Computer Science Systems where she worked for many years traveling extensively. Then later again, her division was later sold to British Aerospace and Engineering where she retired from in 2013 as senior computer engineer. Sherry and husband Larry purchased the Rough Creek Ranch of Wilson in 2003. After retirement, they spent most of their time there. Sherry always enjoyed nature and being outside spending time on the land. Sherry loved attending the First Baptist Church of Lone Grove where she was a proud member.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Charles and Colleen Cosper.

Survivors include her loving husband Larry Atchley of Wilson; daughter, Cody Atchley of Grapevine, Texas; son, Larry "Gene" Atchley, Jr. and wife Alison of North Richland Hills, Texas; step granddaughter, Leila Robinson; granddaughter, Alina Bennett and husband Ryan of Euless, Texas; sister, Pam Humphreys and husband Del of Edmond and their son Zac and wife Britini; brother in law, Roger Atchley and wife Doris of Oklahoma City and their sons Clay and wife Jennifer and Chad and wife Jana; sister in law, Gayla Morsman of Edmond and her two children, Elizabeth and husband Corey and Dorman and wife Ashley; numerous other family, church family and friends.

Casket Bearers are Steve McIntyre, Derek Hallum, Harold Newman, Harvey Wilson, Jimmy Taliaferro, Gary Crosthwait and Blake Smith.

Honorary Bearers are Lew Thompson, Charles Rutledge, Steve Taliaferro , Errol Taliaferro and David Hatley.

Family visitation will be held on Sunday Nov. 24, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Condolences may be sent online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org