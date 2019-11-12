Evelyn Louisa (Santander) Mendez, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Ardmore. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Enville Cemetery with The Reverend Steven Skinner officiating.

Eva was born on July 21, 1977, at Lawton, to Phyllis Berry and Jorge Santander. Eva attended Ardmore City Schools where she excelled at basketball. She married Ramiro Mendez in 1995, and from this came Ramiro Mendez Jr., Monica Mendez and Elizabeth Mendez, and later that marriage ended. Eva was a homemaker for the most of her life devoting herself to her children. She joined in love with Rudy Leija in 2012, and from this relationship came Rudy Leija Jr. and John Johnny Leija.

Eva is survived by her companion, Rudy Leija; five children, Ramiro Mendez Jr., Monica Mendez and Elizabeth Mendez, Rudy Leija Jr. and John Johnny Leija; two grandchildren, Giovanni Mendez and Abigail Mendez; mother, Phyllis Berry; three siblings, Michelle Berry, Dustin Dobos and Crystal Duke. Numerous nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

