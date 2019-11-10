Charles “Joe” Grant Fitzgerald Jr., age 66, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, from an aviation accident near his home in Cameron, N.C.

Joe was born on June 10, 1953, in Pascagoula, Miss., to the late Charles Grant Fitzgerald and Charlotta Ellen Aldridge Fitzgerald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Cynthia Elaine Houchin, Francis Felice Clark-Hudson, and Laura Genevieve Fitzgerald-Gordon. Joe served in the United States Army, retiring as a Special Forces Master Sergeant. He loved flying, spending time in nature, making music as a guitarist and pianist, and educating others about aviation. Joe was also known for his sense of humor, self-reliance, and magnetic personality. Above all else he loved his family, a proud father and grandfather who was happiest when surrounded by loved ones.

He is survived by his two children and one grandchild: Joseph Fitzgerald and husband, Joseph Landau of New York and their daughter, Sophia Fitzgerald Landau; daughter, Anna Fitzgerald of Norfolk, Va.; mother of his children Irene Sievers of Fayetteville, N.C.; brother, Toby Burkhart of Ardmore; sisters, Donna Hammer and husband, Ron of Riverton, Wyo., and Martha Shadoan of Oklahoma City.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in the Mannsville Community Center.