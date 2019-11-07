Tommie Jean Mason McIntire, 84, of Linn, Okla., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home in Linn. She was born Oct. 18, 1935, in Randolph Bottom, Okla., to the late A.D. (Nay) Oller and Lillie Musgraves Oller. Tommie was raised in Madill where she graduated from Madill High School in 1953. After high school she worked for the Department of Human Services in Marshall County. Tommie married Bob Mason on March 8, 1957 and he preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 1993. She moved to McAlister, Okla., and worked at a bank before moving back to Madill and working for the Chamber of Commerce for a short period of time. Tommie started working for Landmark Bank formerly known as MB&T as a teller and retired after 27 years on Dec. 14, 2000 as vice president. She married Marvin McIntire in May of 2004 and he preceded her in death on July 25, 2008. She was an active member of Grantham Baptist Church and she taught Sunday School since she was 13-years old, starting at Linn Baptist Church. Tommie was very active in the community, she was involved with the Marshall County Extension Center, the Marshall County Historical Society, the Master Gardeners, and the 1953 MHS Reunions. She enjoyed gardening her flower beds, cooking, baking cakes and going to family reunions and get togethers.

She is survived by daughter: Melinda Henry and husband, Allen, Madill; stepchildren: Glynn McIntire and wife, Lori, Lone Oak, Texas, Phillip McIntire, Quinlan, Texas, Beverly Parker, Quinlan. Grandchildren: Michael Henry and wife, Jessica, Tishomingo, Shelby Doshier and husband, D.J., Durant, Shayli White and husband, Holden, Madill. Great-grandchildren: Cole Doshier, Kaia Henry and Kali Henry; step grandchildren: Kayla, Reese, Jay, Shawn, Randall, Jordan and Destiny, step great-grandchildren: Payton, Noah and Aowyn.

Tommie was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, one son; Bobby Earl Mason and one brother; Charles Oller.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Watts Funeral Home, Madill from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill. Claud Williams will officiate the service. Music arranged by Shayli White. Interment will be at the Linn Cemetery, Linn. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.

Casket Bearers: Michael Henry, Holden White, Jordan Parker, Eddie Kenedy and Allen Henry.

Honorary Bearers: Leonard Huffman, Bill Self, Gary Ayres, David Dunn and Rodney Sams.