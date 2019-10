Patrick Gold of Miami, Oklahoma passed from this life Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Integris Miami Hospital in Miami, Oklahoma from Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He was 49.

He is survived by his wife Jessie (James) Gold of the home, his parents Marty and Patti Gold of Miami.

Services were held 11 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Paul Thomas Funeral Home Chapel in Miami, Oklahoma. Interment in G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami.