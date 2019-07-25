Judith Ann “Judy” (Helms) Merit, age 76, of Coon Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Funeral services were held on July 20, 2019 in Coon Rapids, Iowa. Judy was born on June 30, 1943 in Vinita, Oklahoma, and she was the daughter of Charles Lloyd and Ruby Maxine (Johnson) Helms. She grew up in Afton and Miami, Oklahoma. She was married to Ernest “Ernie” Edward Merit on March 4, 1961 in Fairland, Oklahoma. Judy and Ernie moved to Coon Rapids in 1967 where they raised their two children Pam and John. Memorials may be sent to The family of Judy Merit at 407 Cardinal Dr. Coon Rapids, Iowa 50058