MIAMI – The City of Miami received a glowing report on the state of its finances during its regular council meeting last week.

Ladonna Sinning, one of the partners at Arledge & Associates — the city’s external independent auditors — gave a presentation to the council regarding the results of the city’s Fiscal Year 2019-2020 audited annual financial statements.

“From my perspective, the city is in a very good place and is financially sound. Our audit report had no findings — what was formerly called a clean opinion,” Sinning said.

Dr. Clark Osborn gave an update on COVID-19 and reported state and national numbers before saying that Ottawa County has increased 60 percent since Dec. 5 in its number of cases, according to the state department of health.

He said there have been 33 deaths locally.

Oklahoma is ranked No. 1 for its rate of positivity.

Osborn went on to say that the evidence for a mask mandate is strong.

“It’s a chance to save lives and prevent long-haul illness,” he said. “The medical community here would love to have a mask mandate.”

No action was taken.

In other matters, the council approved mayor Bless Parker’s nomination of Kevin Dunkel to complete the council member term for Ward 2, replacing Doug Weston.

Dunkel was sworn in by city clerk Melissa Moore.

Commissioners also approved the mayor’s nomination of Bob Carder as the city’s representative to the Ottawa County Criminal Justice Authority, and to appoint Gary Reynolds as the alternate.

Parker then congratulated Miami Fire Chief Robert Wright and Fire Captain Michael Bolton, who both are celebrating 25 years of service to the community.

Bo Reese, Miami’s new city manager, told commissioners “I have 15 days on the job now and have had some very good meetings with staff and have visited numerous facilities here. It’s been very enlightening and I continue to educate myself on the city and its infrastructure.”

Reese also told the council that he is very impressed by the city’s sound financial report.