On Thursday, Jan. 21, a parent waiting in line to pick up his children at the Grove Lower Elementary School accidentally discharged a gun in his vehicle. According to Grove Superintendent Pat Dodson no children or staff members were in the parking lot at the time of the incident.

Apparently, the man was injured by the fact that he immediately left the school parking lot and drove himself to the hospital.

The parent's identity and the extent of his injuries are currently unavailable from the Grove Police Department at this time.

Dodson posted a report on the incident on the Grove Public School Facebook page which stated, “The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is always our number one priority. …Prior to the release of any students or staff, a parent's gun discharged inside his vehicle while waiting in line. No students or staff were in the vicinity at the time of the incident. The matter is under control and is being investigated by the Grove Police Department.”

The school does not allow firearms on school property.

According to postings by parents on the school’s Facebook page several people waiting in the parking lot heard the shot. One parent wrote, ”Needless to say, my doors stayed locked until I saw my son running to my vehicle at release time.”

A second parent wrote, ”Yes! I heard it go off when I was waiting in line. I thought that was what it was but didn't hear or see anyone freaking out.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Grove Police Department.