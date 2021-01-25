Mask ordinance to be heard next week

Despite opposition from neighbors, the Grove City Council approved a Special Use Permit to allow the owners of a residence to apply to use the property as a Vacation Rental Home. The public hearing held at the Jan. 19 council meeting was approved with only Josh McElhaney voting in opposition. The home is owned by Herb Manning and is located off of Har-Ber Road at 1401 Leisure Road.

Two neighbors appeared in opposition to the permit following more than five appearing in opposition at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting last week. In addition, several neighbors filed written letters of opposition. Neighbors cited concerns about traffic, noise, and property devaluation.

However, Assistant City Manager Debbie Bottoroff noted that there are nine current Vacation Rental Homes in the city and in the last five years there has only been one complaint. That complaint was in 2015 and related to placing a trash container on the street. She pointed out that the application for a vacation home requires the owner to meet several criteria before being granted a permit.

In other action, the council talked about the Citywide Mask Mandates which is set to expire on Feb. 2. Mayor Ed Turnbull asked that an extension of the mandate be discussed at the next council meeting on Jan. 26. He also requested that Doctors Kyle Schauf and Samuel Ratermann be asked to appear. They appeared in support of the mandate. Councilman McElhaney asked if those in opposition to the mandate would also be asked to appear, especially physicians.

In other action, a resolution adopting the principles and policies of a 25-year Comprehensive Plans was adopted after a presentation by consultant Doug Moore.

The Council re-appointed Debbie Bottoroff to the Grand Gateway Economic Development Association Board. As well as approval for he MLFLW to hold the ABU Garcia College Fishing Championship tournament on March 3 to 5.