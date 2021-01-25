Fred Joe Akers, 69-year-old resident of Zena, Oklahoma, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 15, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

Fred was born on February 22, 1951 in Chanute, Kansas. He was the son of John Paul Akers and Janice Claire (Forslund) Akers. Fred proudly served in the United States Navy from 1969 – 1974. He was united in marriage to Rhonda Hare in July of 1993. Fred was self-employed working in the construction industry for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing and going to car shows in his spare time. And his 1971 Torino was his baby.

Fred is preceded in death by his father, he is survived by his mother, his wife Rhonda Akers of the home, and a sister Gail Busby and husband Brent of Humboldt, Kansas.

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove, Oklahoma.