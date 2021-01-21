Wilma Jane Johnston, 94, of Miami, passed from this life on January 14, 2021 in Joplin, Missouri. She was born on December 21, 1926 in Vinita, Oklahoma; the daughter of Eugene and Ethel (Powell) Catlin. Wilma grew up in the Vinita and Welch area and lived there most of her life. She met her high school sweetheart, William “Tick” Johnston, they married and spent many wonderful years together before his passing in 2020. Together, they had 2 children; Denny and Jane. Wilma was a member of the First Church of God in Miami and Vinita for many years and she enjoyed being a part of church activities and events. She worked for JC Penny in Springfield, Missouri for over 20 years and retired from there. In her pastime, Wilma enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and doing crossword puzzles. She also was an avid reader. Wilma will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her but leaves behind many wonderful memories for her family to cherish.

Memorial services for Wilma will be held at a later date. To leave her family a message, please visit her Tribute Wall at www.shipmansfuneralhome.com. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shipman’s Funeral & Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Wilma is survived by her children, Denny Lewis Johnston and wife Janie of North Meyers, Florida and Jane Anderson and husband Bob Jackson of Grove, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Ethel; husband, William; and brother, Eldon Catlin.