Trace Adkins hosts Ultimate Cowboy Challenge beginning Feb. 24

Local viewers can watch youthful Jay cowboy, Tyler Kijac, challenge 13 other cowboys and cowgirls in the television program the Ultimate Cowboy Showdown beginning Feb. 24 on cable channel INSP.

Country star Trace Adkins hosts the program and serves as the judge of each week’s episode in which one contestant is eliminated each week. The last cowboy standing takes home the highly prized Ultimate Cowboy Showdown belt buckle as well as $50,000 in cattle, and other prizes. This is the second year for the series and features 10 episodes.

Tyler, a former professional bull rider who now is a rodeo event producer as well as stock provider, says it “was the hardest thing I have ever done. No phone, no social media. When you watch the program, it looks easy. However, we had to eat on a schedule, go to bed on a schedule. We slept in tents in inclement weather and sometimes were fitted with microphones from 4:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.”

The show was produced in Texas last July. It was not only the Texas heat, but according to Tyler, “it was a social game. You had to make people like you and Trace Adkins was awesome.”

Tyler says that despite all the challenges of the program, “I am very glad I did it. It gets my name out and it benefits my company as well.”

To find out the results, viewers will have to tune in every week. Production of the series took 31 days.

Tyler was born in Union City, Michigan and grew up on a family farm. His father was a team roper, so he says he grew up “in the backseat of my Dad’s truck.”

Tyler is very competitive, and he always wanted to produce rodeo shows. “I hosted my first rodeo as my high school graduation party,” he said.

He worked to make his dream come true and today at only 26 years of age he and his wife Jenny Jo (Earp) own TK Pro Rodeo based in Jay. His wife is a Jay High School graduate, and she is responsible for bringing him to Oklahoma.

Tyler is the only person to ever have competed in the International Finals Rodeo as both a competitor and as a stock provider. In 2018, he was a finalist as a contestant and his bull 101 Big Bad John was a bucking bull finalist and participated in the rodeo.

Tyler says his success comes from his unique perspective. “I am the same age as many of the contestants and I know what they look for in a bull.” There are only 35 bulls chosen for the International Finals out of the hundreds of bulls in the rodeo world.

This year, the International Finals were held in Guthrie last week on Jan. 14 to 17. Tyler had two bulls in that competition.

This weekend the Tulsa State Fairgrounds will be the site for the American Cowboys Rodeo Association Finals. His company TK Pro Rodeo will have two bulls in that show along with a saddle bronc riding horse.

Tyler bills his company as the “Wildest Show in the West.” He says the rodeos he produces always have a feature that is special. While COVID canceled a number of those shows last year, he is hoping for a better season this year. “I have something wild every night. It might be five albino buffalos where we have five riders in the arena at the same time or five camels.” He has also produced rodeos without fencing in an open field.

Tyler has the skills of a promoter and a marketer. Just days before his first appearance on the Ultimate Cowboy program, he will be holding a bullriding meet at the Jay Fairgrounds. The program will be inside the 4-H building and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, beginning at 7 p.m. He will also have a Meet and Greet with some of the riders before the event. Admission is only $10 per person. There will be a night of competition between 30 riders and then a buck-off of the top six riders to determine the winner.