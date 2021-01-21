For the first time since the pandemic began, active COVID cases in Delaware County reached more than 500 topping out at 560.

There is some good news.

As of Jan. 19, those numbers had decreased to 511 active cases. There were 299 more cases in the county compared to the previous week.

Grove reported 144 active cases while Jay reported 116 active cases. This week there were four new deaths from COVID in the county, three were Grove residents and one was from Jay.



Vaccines arrived in the state on Dec. 14. However, the state is totally dependent on federal distribution of vaccines. There is some concern that because there are no federal stockpiles as originally planned, the state is uncertain when it may receive enough vials to provide the required second shots. It is recommended that the second shot for a Pfizer vaccination be given in 21 days and for Moderna in 28 days.

According to the Department of Health website, you can schedule your second shot through the portal. If for some reason you do not receive the second shot by the recommended date, the “vaccine will still be effective” according to the state Health Department.

The state has established a vaccine portal that allows Oklahomans to register to receive the vaccine. However, there are few slots available. To date, 510,094 people have registered to receive the vaccine. A total of 63,232 appoints have been scheduled and people without access to the internet can dial 211 on their phones to sign up by telephone.

Eligibility standards have expanded and now eligible for shots are Healthcare workers including dentists, first responders and anyone over the age of 65.

As of this week, 267,400 doses have been allocated and 169,411 first shots have been given. Those completing the series of shots are 28,409.

During the Delaware County Commission meeting on Tuesday, there was discussion about establishing a site for vaccinations in the southern part of the county. Currently Jay and Grove have locations, although no appointments are available at the moment. Conversation at the meeting including establishing a site perhaps in Kansas or at a church to allow access for those in that part of the county.