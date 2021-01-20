Mary Ellen Dingler, 82, of Hutchinson, Kansas, died January 15, 2021 at Hutchinson Hospice House. She was born February 16, 1938 in Stead, NM to Fred and Mae (Chapman) Sisk.

She was a 1956 graduate of Kansas High School. After graduating from college, she moved to New Mexico to be a teacher. On December 29, 1962, Mary married Lyman Dingler.

In 1972, they moved to Twin Oaks to take over running her parent’s grocery store. They operated the store for 27 years until they retired in 2000. Mary was an avid OSU college sports fan, Kansas City Royals fan, and Chiefs fan.

Survivors include her children, Krystal (Mike) Plunkett of Hutchinson, Kansas and Todd (Jean) Dingler of Hutchinson, Kansas; sisters, Bobbie (Gene) Carroll of Kansas, Oklahoma and FloraMae (Allen) Heald of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and grandchildren, Jamison Dingler, Cooper Plunkett, and Tucker Dingler.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mae Sisk, and her husband, Lyman Dingler.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.