Marie Christine Lasiter, 65, a Miami resident passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Lasiter was born on January 1, 1956, in Ath, Belgium to Cecil and Denise Boussery. Christine met the love of her life and married Everett Lasiter in June of 1983. Mrs. Lasiter had a genuine personality, with a true passion to help others. She loved to cook and sew and making the final stitches to make everything fit just right. Above all else, she loved her family and grandkid with a love that is truly unmatched. Christine is preceded in passing by her parents Cecil and Denise Boussery, one sister Marie Chantel.

Those who are left to share Mrs. Lasiter’s memory are her husband Everett Lasiter of the home, sons Mic and Jean, grandkids Dillon, Nathan, and Korbin, and great grandchild Elijah, three brothers Eric, Patrick, and Danny, and three sisters Marie Jose, Marie Rose, and Marie Age.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:30 PM on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

There will be a Graveside Service 11 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens placed in the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Mrs. Lasiter's Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com.