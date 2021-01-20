Linda Marie (Barger) Turley, 74, a long time Afton resident passed away in Wichita, Kansas on January 10, 2021. Mrs. Turley was born September 10, 1946 in Fairland, Oklahoma to Wesley and Marie (Cole) Barger. She Graduated from Miami High School in 1964. Linda met the love of her life and married Douglas Turley on October 10, 1964. Mrs. Turley loved to cook and spend time at the pond fishing. Most of all she loved her grandkids and great grandkids with a love that was truly unmatched.

Linda is preceded in passing by her parents Wesley and Marie Barger, one son William (Willie) Turley.

Those who are left to share Mrs. Turley’s memory are her Husband Douglas Turley of the home, son Marlin Turley and wife Shounda. Brother Elward Barger and wife Janet, sister Marsha Fell, and sister in laws Glory Alsbury, Jerry Ann Herd, and Penny Mercer. Also surviving are her grandchildren Zackary Turley and wife Michelle, Tye Turley, Joshua Turley, Ashley Turley, and Chance Turley, great grandchildren Levi Turley, Gunner Turley, Kaiden Turley, and Denver Turley, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Linda’s wishes were to be cremated and services will be held at a later date.

Cremation Services have been placed in the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Afton.

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Mrs. Turley's Tribute Page at www.brown-winters.com.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Afton School Box Top Program.