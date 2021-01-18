A familiar face, Syrina Nelson, was promoted in December as president of the Grove Branch. Syrina is a Grove native and has 18 years of banking experience.

The newest bank location in Grove is BancFirst on the very visible corner of Main Street at 13th Street in front of Harps. While the location is new, the location is just one of 100 locations that BancFirst has in Oklahoma. The bank operates in 53 communities and is the largest state-chartered bank in Oklahoma.

A familiar face, Syrina Nelson, was promoted in December as president of the Grove Branch. Syrina is a Grove native and has 18 years of banking experience. Her children are graduates of Grove High School and her six grandchildren all attend Grove schools. Syrina is a member of several local organizations including the Grove Rotary Club, the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Boy Scout Council.

She has an uncanny connection to the new location. She was actually born in the Grove Hospital once located on the site. And ironically it took exactly nine months to complete the construction of the new location.

The new 5,000 square foot facility replaces their former 1,200 square foot location. It features three drive through lanes and an ATM lane. Nelson says the location is a “one-stop shop featuring individual and business banking, along with lending, a trust department, insurance, treasury management, and mortgage services.”

Since opening the location in November, the number of accounts has grown rapidly. “We have people who have been bank customers for years in other locations who are thrilled to learn we have a branch in Grove,” said Branch Manager, Kory Dietz. Dietz joined the Grove location after working in Stillwater for several years.

The location is under the direction of Rob Headley, who is president of the BancFirst location in Tahlequah and Grove.

Headley said that the current pandemic has affected banking, “but it has made us adopt new procedures and made us more efficient. Not all banking has to be done face to face. Technology allows us to sign documents online and to complete many transactions that we did in person previously.”

Headley noted that BancFirst has never closed their lobby operations, but “new processes have made us better bankers. However, we, of course, miss the face-to-face contact.”

Bank Treasurer Mindy Baker said the bank still has continued to give back to the community. ”For instance, we had a drive through Santa Claus rather than having Santa in the lobby. It surprised a lot of our customers.”

During the pandemic, the bank has been able to do deferrals as well as provided a number of PPE loans. She pointed out that BancFirst is the largest SBA lender in the state.

Among the organizations BancFirst supports in Grove are the FFA, the Grove football and wrestling teams, the Grove Education Foundation and DCCSAN. “We always shop local including buying cookies for an event.” Mindy added. “We live here and work here.”

The bank also partners with teacher to teach banking and financial classes and has a student banking board as well as support Junior Achievement’s Biz Town program.

A date has not yet been set for a grand opening, but when it occurs, visitors will that the new building pays tribute to local artists as the walls lined with local art including the Sailboat bridge and many local scenes.