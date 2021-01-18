Janice Elaine Johnson, 74, of Afton, Okla., passed away January 15, 2021 in Joplin. Private family burial will be in the Oakhill Cemetery, Chetopa, KS. Services entrusted to Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.
