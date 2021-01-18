Churchwell proud of environmental accomplishments

Grove resident Pete Churchwell recently retired from the GRDA Board and his replacement is Michael Westbrock. Westbrock has a house on Grand Lake and is active in the energy marketing and trade industry serving as president of BlueMark Energy in Tulsa.

Westbrock will represent lake interests on the GRDA Board and serve as chairman of the GRDA Assets Committee. He began his term at the board's Dec. 9 meeting in Tulsa.

GRDA is governed by a seven-member board of directors, comprised of representatives from each GRDA customer class - municipals, electric cooperatives and industrials - as well as the GRDA lakes area. Two at-large representatives also sit on the board.

While terms are for five years, Churchwell actually served for seven years joining in 2014 to fill an unexpired term. Recently Churchwell served as Board president.

Churchwell worked for nearly 40 years in the electric power industry retiring as president of Public Service Company of Oklahoma in July 2004.

In May 2014, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin appointed him to the Grand River Dam Authority Board of Directors and four years later Secretary of State James Williamson appointed Churchwell to the Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority Board of Trustees.

Despite his lifelong work in the power industry, Churchwell spent most of his energy on the GRDA Board focusing on environmental issues. He also was a founding member and on the board of directors of the Grand Lake Watershed Alliance Foundation.

Churchwell grew up on the lake. He says that his father and older brother watched the dam being built and when it was filled, the family bought land on the south end of the lake. His wife and her family also had land on the lake.

Churchwell talks passionately about the challenges the lake faces throughout its watersheds including Southwest Missouri, Northwest Arkansas and Southeast Kansas

He joined the board just after the large algae bloom and concentrated on how to deal with water quality. Blue-green algae are microscopic organisms that are naturally present in lakes and streams, usually in low numbers. However, the algae can become abundant in shallow, warm water that receives heavy sunlight.

Most blue-green algae aren't toxic, but toxins are harmful to humans and animals can be produced in some algae blooms, which was the case at Grand Lake. The algae bloom resulted from a high level of nutrients in the lake, strong sunlight and warmer than normal water temperatures. The lake’s water temperature increased by more than 10 degrees because of flooding from throughout the watershed.

He says his biggest accomplishment is being able to implement environmental changes that helped clean up some of the pollution throughout the watershed. “It took us 75 years to get to this point and it will take nearly as many years to really see the effects of some of our water quality programs." He is proud that many landowners along the watershed are voluntarily implementing some conservation practices that are improving water quality. He also is encouraged that several smaller communities that were dumping sewerage into the watershed have improved the quality of water they are putting in the rivers that flow into the lake.

He noted that dumping grass clippings into the lake still is a major issue.

Churchwell points out that GRDA is a state agency and while it takes no state funds, and that the agency operates as a business. “GRDA runs like a business and strives to be an ‘Agency of Excellence.’ Other state agencies could provide better customer service by emulating the practices of GRDA,” he said.

He also points to the use of sophisticated technology that makes the agency efficient. “We are very fortunate to have such excellent environmentalists on staff and to have a professional director.”

Churchwell points out that for many years GRDA was run by political appointees who really didn’t have the managerial experience to run the agency. However, he says that executive director Dan Sullivan has raised the professionalism of the agency and bond ratings continue to improve.

GRDA power is used by 75 of the 77 counties in Oklahoma Most of the power is generated by the Chouteau plant and very little by the dam itself according to Churchwell.