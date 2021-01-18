Barnes was first elected in 2012 and is just beginning her third term as one of the busiest officers for the county. But long before 2012, her interest in the history of Delaware County made her want to be the county clerk.

The founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, said, “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” That certainly sums up how Delaware County Clerk Barbara Barnes views her job.

Barnes was first elected in 2012 and is just beginning her third term as one of the busiest officers for the county. But long before 2012, her interest in the history of Delaware County made her want to be the county clerk.

Barbara is a lifelong resident of Delaware County, in fact, she is the fourth generation living here. Her great-grandfather was a captain in the Civil War and the family settled in Delaware County before statehood. She graduated from Jay High School and spent 18 years in the abstract business. As part of her job she often visited the county clerk’s office to prepare documents. “I loved doing the research and was fascinated by the history.” After 18 years in the abstract business, she took a job as a mortgage officer in Grove. As a mortgage officer, she was still involved with the history of property.

So, in 2012 when the County Clerk, Carol Fortner, announced her retirement, she filed for the job. While she had never worked in the office, she knew it was her dream job. “I knew land records, but the other aspects of the office I had to learn,” she says.

There are many aspects to the County Clerk’s office other than the land records. The duties include doing payroll for all 151 county workers, being in charge of health and retirement benefits for the county, being the recording secretary for all the boards as well as the County Commission, filing of all land records, divorces, marriages, etc. In addition, the county clerk’s office pays the bills for all county offices.

All of this work is done with only eight employees. “I have a great team,” Barbara says. “They work hard and have great skill sets.”

Every day they must balance their accounts with the Treasurer’s office so that bills can be paid. With the pandemic, their office hours are 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day with no break for lunch. “We have to be careful because if we were unable to open, bills wouldn’t get paid and neither would employees. We go overboard to be safe.”

Besides just the county offices, the clerk’s office is responsible for paying the bills and distributing the sales tax to all of the 21 fire districts in the county.

And not only are documents filed, but they have to be indexed and uploaded every night.

A rich history of the county can be found in the office. Among the most interesting are rural school records. At one time there were County School Superintendents. All of those records including school enrollments and payments to teachers are carefully preserved by the clerk’s office. In addition, military discharges are filed with the clerk’s office, providing historical records for those tracing their ancestry.

One unusual book recorded is a book of Indian Petitioners seeking to be reimbursed for land they were forced to abandon. After the passage of the 1924 Snyder Act which granted Native Americans citizenship, several groups approached the Supreme Court asking for basic reparations. The list of Native Americans and their descendants are recorded in the book that sought “reimbursement from the United States for divesting us and our ancestors out of the vested rights in violation of the Treaty of July 8, 1817, and the Constitution of the United States.” They sought interest from 1838 of 5 percent on $1,11,287.70 as well as money for the 1,500,000 acres of land granted to them in 1822 in South Carolina. The descendants were Cherokees who were “loaded on flat boats and conveyed down the Mississippi River to the state of Arkansas in the year of 1830 and 1831.

Barbara Barnes can recall many of the family names listed in the Indian Petitioner book and also in the school district books. She feels the obligation to preserve these and many other pieces of history that are preserved by her office.